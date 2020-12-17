TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - This has been the busiest holiday season post offices across the country have experienced with more people mailing gifts and cards, along with ordering online.
United States Postal Service mail carriers have been coming in early and working overtime - some seven days a week - to keep up with the huge volume of mail coming through.
"So, we deliver on Sundays. We deliver, you know, all through the week. Right now we don’t take a break. This is our Super Bowl," said Jacqui Collins, manager of a post office in Tigard.
Collins told FOX 12 that every December is busy, but nothing like they've experienced this year.
Not only are they delivering more Christmas cards and presents than ever, but more people are turning to ordering online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that includes prescriptions and food being shipped out too.
Collins says they're taking extra steps to make sure everything is delivered on time, because they know a card can mean so much, especially this year.
"These guys work really hard. My whole team - my clerks, my carriers, my EAS team, the whole post office. I just want to give a big shout out to us, pat ourselves on the back," Collins said. "We outlasted the fires that happened in Oregon, we're outlasting COVID, and we're gonna outlast this Christmas parcel volume."
Some shipping deadlines have passed, but if a package is mailed "Priority" by Saturday it should make it under the tree in time.
We’re getting a behind the scenes look at the holiday rush for @USPS mail carriers 👀 📦 They’re working overtime during what’s now the busiest holiday season they’ve ever had 🎄 Catch our live report on @fox12oregon at 7:30 pic.twitter.com/fkpJe1cMh9— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) December 17, 2020
USPS says to add a couple days to the expected delivery to be safe. Between the pandemic and less flights going out, it's taking a bit longer than normal.
For more information about shipping deadlines, visit www.usps.com.
