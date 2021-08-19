DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - "We need your help, grace and kindness."

Doctors, nurses and hospital staff at CHI Mercy in Douglas County are making a "very emotional plea" to their community after a COVID-19 patient died waiting for a bed in the intensive care unit. According to the hospital, the patient was in the ER and had been waiting several hours.

"It had been several hours because other COVID positive patients had filled those beds," hospital employees said. "Even after expanding ICU care onto other floors, there weren't any beds available for this patient. We didn't have enough."

Douglas County Public Health officials shared the sobering message as COVID-19 patients cripple hospitals throughout Oregon. As of Thursday, 94 percent of all ICU beds and 93 percent of all adult non-ICU beds were full. The Oregon Health Authority also reported 19 additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID deaths in Oregon to 2,994.

"The recent surge of cases has clearly impacted our hospital in ways that are unimaginable," the Douglas County Board of Commissioners wrote. "We can never predict at what moment in a crisis you realize that we are human, and that we are doing the best we can, and that that, is all we can ask of one another. This pandemic has impacted everyone’s life, some more than others, and some in ways you will never know. The men and women who are on the front lines at our local hospitals and medical care facilities are dealing with the latter, every day, every hour and every minute."

OHSU adding visitation restrictions at hospitals and clinics PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Health and Science University said it is adding new visitor restrictions at its hospitals and clinics on Thursday…

On Friday, 500 Oregon National Guard troops are set to deploy to more than 20 hospitals in the state. They're expected to help with logistical support as materials handlers and equipment runners, as well as assisting with COVID-19 testing and other services.

In an attempt keep hospital beds open, health systems across Oregon have opted to postpone elective procedures, nurses and physicians say they are overwhelmed and health officials are desperately urging people to get vaccinated and wear masks.

"This is very real to our physicians, clinicians, housekeepers, and each member of our Mercy family," CHI Mercy employees in Douglas County said. "Today, we paused, we reset and we tried to move forward mentally and physically for our own well-being and serving our most vulnerable, sick patients within our four walls."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.