LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - A fifteen-year-old girl is in custody after Lake Oswego Police said DNA connected her to an assault case that left a 74-year-old woman with over a dozen broken ribs.
Almost a year ago, on July 30, Joe Donnerberg said he got a terrifying call saying his mother Joan Koss had been attacked at home.
"A suspect walking along the street asked her for a ride to Portland and she said, 'I can't I'm taking care of my sick husband.' When she walked into the garage with the box of ensure shakes the person went into the garage and beat her to a pulp," Donnerberg remembered.
He said his mom's injuries were so severe, doctors told him they weren't sure Koss would make it. She had 14 broken ribs, a concussion and he said the list of her injuries goes on.
"It was an injury that was almost too gory to describe," he said. "She was unrecognizable."
In August 2020, LOPD released a description of the attacker - a 25- to 35-year-old white woman with curly hair. Tuesday, they said they caught the suspect with DNA evidence and she's actually 15 years old.
"Really, kind of, confused. I have 15-year-old twin boys and to think that at their age they could be capable of doing something like that is beyond what I can comprehend," Donnerberg said.
Now the girl has been arrested, Donnerberg said his family can breathe a sigh of relief and sleep a little easier.
"It's been a long year, there's been a lot of sleepless nights," he said. "This really helps bring closure to our family."
Neighbors say this is welcome news to them too, after following this case closely since last July.
"You just don't see that in Lake Oswego," Jim McCaffrey said. "Relieved for sure. Just glad someone like that isn't walking our streets."
