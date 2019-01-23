This year's 'Point in Time' homeless count is Multnomah County's most ambitious effort yet

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County is trying to find out how many people are sleeping on the streets of Portland. The “Point in Time” homeless count began Wednesday night.
More than a hundred outreach coordinators are visiting homeless camps, shelters, and tents – trying to get a sense of how many people are out there without a place to call home. This survey is conducted every two years, but this is the county's most ambitious attempt yet.
“Starting tonight, dozens and dozens of outreach workers are asking people sleeping outside where they slept on the night of Jan. 23,” said Denis Theriault with Multnomah County.
They are trying to get a sense of how many are living in cars, on the streets or relying on shelters? And how long have they been there?
Those are just some of the questions that Theriault and his team are trying to answer.
“I want to see the numbers of people who were homeless for the first time and how long people have been homeless,” he said.
This federally mandated survey is conducted every two years, but this year's Point in Time count is Multnomah County's most ambitious effort yet – with more outreach workers, volunteers and survey sites than ever before.
“We've not had that kind of participation before, so it’s really important to help us get the most accurate count possible,” said Theriault.
It’s a snapshot of those experiencing homelessness on any given night.
The last survey counted more than 4,100 people living without a home in Multnomah County.
“We know that visible homelessness is a big deal for people. They see it, they feel it,” said Theriault.
The data collected this week helps the city and county direct funding for the homeless. It’s an attempt to recognize where help is needed most.
Jerry Chandler has been homeless on-and-off for about five years.
“We need the numbers, we need people to come out and say we are here. And they need to know, what they think the homeless population is, isn't exactly what it is,” he said.
Chandler says he's happy to take part in the survey, but others living on the streets, are more skeptical.
“I’ve stayed off and on, on this sidewalk, close to two decades,” another homeless man said. “Nobody ever asks, why you out here? No, it's why aren't we bringing you in, what can we do to help?”
Chandler said, “The problem is going to get worse. No matter what you do or how you try to hide it, it's an epidemic.”
About 130 outreach coordinators and about 130 volunteers will be covering a lot of ground all throughout the county, not just Wednesday night, but for a full week.
The results are expected to be available in a few months.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
