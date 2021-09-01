Thorns and Timbers look to give back during ‘Stand Together Week’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Thorns and Timbers are preparing to give back during their 10th annual “Stand Together Week.”
On Wednesday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler proclaimed that September 5 through 11 is “Stand Together Week” in Portland.
This is a time for the teams and others to give back to the community by taking care of community gardens, cleaning up local parks, giving meals to those in need, and more.
Over the past decade more than 6,500 volunteers have donated more than 21,000 hours of service to community groups.
“Stand Together Week is a call to action by the Portland Timbers and Thorns FC and our community partners to inspire people to give back through community service,” Mayor Wheeler, said.
There are 20 volunteer projects taking place next week. If you are interested in helping out during “Stand Together Week” you can find more information here.
“Stand Together Week” or "Do a public employees job week."
