PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Christine Sinclair, a forward on the Portland Thorns, has been named to the 23-player Canada Women’s National Team roster this year for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.
This will be Sinclair’s fifth World Cup with Canada, the Thorns announced Saturday. Sinclair currently ranks second all-time in career international scoring and is close to breaking the all-time international goal-scoring record set by Abby Wambach, according to the Thorns.
At the 2015 World Cup, she helped Canada advance to the quarterfinal round of the tournament and started in all five matches, tallying two goals and an assist. In her previous World Cup appearances, she has played in 17 matches, registering nine goals and three assists.
Sinclair, 35, is currently in her seventh season with the Thorns and has started in the club’s first three matches of the 2019 season. She was named NWSL Player of the Week for Week 2 after scoring her second career hat-trick against the Chicago Red Stars on April 20.
