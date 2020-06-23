PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Thorns FC announced on Tuesday their roster for the 2020 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup.
On the Thorns FC roster will be goalkeepers Bella Bixby, Britt Eckerstrom, and Adrianna Franch; defenders Kelli Hubly, Meghan Klingenberg, Emily Menges, Meaghan Nally, Madison Pogarch, Katherine Reynolds, Becky Sauerbrunn, Autumn Smithers, and Christen Westphal; midfielders Celeste Boureille, Lindsey Horan, Emily Ogle, Rocky Rodríguez, Angela Salem, and Gabby Seiler; and forwards Simone Charley, Marissa Everett, Tyler Lussi, Anika Rodriguez, Christine Sinclair, Sophia Smith, and Morgan Weaver.
One name missing from the line-up is midfielder Tobin Heath.
The club announced Tuesday that Heath will not be part of the roster for the tournament.
Heath released a statement, saying: “Although I want to be on the field with my teammates doing what I love because of the uncertainty and risks created by COVID-19, I have chosen not to participate in the NWSL Challenge Cup. I can’t even express how much I am looking forward to my next game in Providence Park.”
Thorns FC general manager and president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson says the club supports and respects Heath's decision not to play in the tournament.
The NWSL Challenge Cup will take place in Sandy, Utah on June 27 through July 26.
Thorns FC will open the tournament against the North Carolina Courage on June 27 at 9:30 a.m.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.