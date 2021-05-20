PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Thorns FC announced Thursday that head coach Mark Parsons will being leaving the club at the end of the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League season.

Parsons accepted the position as head coach of the Netherlands Women's National Team, according to the club.

“This is not what we were expecting to be managing at this stage of the season, however, collectively we are in agreement with Mark’s decision as it is best for him and his family. We remain 100% committed to the 2021 season with Mark at the helm and appreciate the way in which this has been managed from the KNVB and Mark," Thorns FC general manager and president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson said. "The process for hiring a new head coach will start in the coming months and we plan to appoint the next head coach at the conclusion of the season."

Parsons became head coach of the Thorns FC in Oct. 2015. During his time in Portland, the club won the NWSL Shield in 2016 and won the NWSL champions in 2017. The club won the NWSL Challenge Cup earlier this month.

Parsons earned the title of NWSL Coach of the Year in 2016.

“The Thorns are the pinnacle of club football and over the last six years I have had the distinct privilege of calling Portland my home. I am incredibly thankful for the support and understanding of Merritt and Gavin throughout this process. They truly treat this team as family and their leadership continues to set the standard. I am more focused and committed than ever to helping our players and staff reach our goals and bring joy to our fans this season," Parsons said.