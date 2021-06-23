PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Midfielder Christine Sinclair will join the Canada Women's National Team roster for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Portland Thorns FC announced Wednesday.

The club says this will be the fourth time Sinclair has been selected to represent Canada at the Olympics. She made her first appearance at the Beijing 2008 Olympics and helped lead Canada to back-to-back bronze medals at the London 2012 Olympics and the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Sinclair recorded six goals in six games during the 2012 Olympics, including a hat-trick in the semifinals against the U.S. In 2016, she scored the game-winner in the bronze medal match to help Canada win over Brazil, 2-1.

Sinclair joins four other Thorns FC players who will be attending the Tokyo Olympics. The club announced Wednesday that midfielders Crystal Dunn and Lindsey Horan, goalkeeper Adrianna Franch and defender Becky Sauerbrunn were named to the U.S. Women's National Team Roster.

Canada opens group play on July 21 against Japan, then plays Chile on July 24 and Great Britain on July 27. The quarterfinals are set to take place on July 30 and the semifinals on Aug. 2. The tournament concludes with the bronze medal match on Aug. 5 and the gold medal match on Aug. 6.