Thorns’ Klingenberg hopeful for eventual ‘20 season

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – While there may not be any new games to watch, our classic Thorns matches continue every Saturday afternoon.
Current Portland star, Meghan Klingenberg, has been an avid viewer as a student of the game and a player who misses the game.
“The game isn’t ever far away if you find a nice little secret spot all to yourself. Make sure nobody is around and maybe you get a few kicks in,” Klingenberg said.
When asked if she has been able to find a secret spot without people recognizing her, she said.
“Yeah, I mean I try and not break any of the rules because I think it’s really important to make sure that we are keeping people safe but at the same time, I can’t go very long without playing otherwise I go pretty nuts,” Klingenberg said.
FOX 12 asked if she’s had to apologize to her downstairs neighbors for her living room workouts.
“I feel really bad for the neighbors below me because I will be doing squat jumps or whatever and just pounding on the floor and they are probably like, what the heck is this girl doing?!” Klingenberg said. “We gather around 5:00 or so and everybody has a beer, or a kombucha, or margarita or whatever it is you want to have (hanging out our back doors and windows) we’re all just chatting so I met the woman that lives below me and said, hey, really sorry about the noise but I’m trying to stay in shape so she understood but she also had a margarita so I don’t know what that says.”
When asked on how likely does it seem that there will be some type of season this year, she said:
“I certainly hope so. I really have no idea what is going to happen, but I see so many paths that we can take but all of them seem genuinely difficult and really far down the road. So, I hope that we play because it has been seven months since I’ve played on a pitch in front of the crowd and I really miss it but at the same time, what are you going to do? We have to be safe and we have to keep others safe and it’s not all about us and what we want so I don’t know. I hope, I really hope,” she said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.