PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Midfielder Lindsey Horan is the first Portland Thorns player to ever earn the title of National Women’s Soccer League Most Valuable Player.
The Thorns announced the news Friday, a day before the team will face the North Carolina Courage in the NWSL Final. It will be a rematch of last year’s championship, which the Thorns won.
Horan will now play at Providence Park as league MVP.
She first joined the league in 2016 and is also an NWSL Best XI selection for this year.
The Thorns tweeted out the moment Horan learned she made team history.
The 24-year-old Colorado native finished the 2018 NWSL regular season as third in the league with 13 goals and tallied two assists in 22 matches.
In her career with the Thorns, Horan has scored 22 goals and tallied four assists. She also holds the team records for single-season goals and points.
According to the Thorns, Horan is the second player in NWSL history to win both a championship game MVP award and a league MVP award.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
