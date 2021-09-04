Providence Park

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Thorns announced Saturday night’s scheduled match with the Washington Spirit has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocol concerns.

The National Women’s Soccer League said in a statement on Twitter the game is being postponed because of four positive tests among the Spirit.

The Thorns said they are working with the NWSL to reschedule the match once health and safety protocols have been cleared. It expects to announce more information in the coming days.

On Wednesday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler proclaimed that September 5 through 11 is “Stand Together Week” in Portland.

Thorns owner Merritt Paulson tweeted that he hopes the teams will be cleared to play on Tuesday.

Paulson also issued a personal apology to the fans. He said the team expected one of its largest crowds of the season on Saturday night.

