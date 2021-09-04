PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Thorns announced Saturday night’s scheduled match with the Washington Spirit has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocol concerns.
The National Women’s Soccer League said in a statement on Twitter the game is being postponed because of four positive tests among the Spirit.
Statement regarding the #PORvWAS match set for 9.4.2021: pic.twitter.com/Agn4JQv73j— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 4, 2021
The Thorns said they are working with the NWSL to reschedule the match once health and safety protocols have been cleared. It expects to announce more information in the coming days.
I personally apologize to our fans. We expected one of the biggest Thorns crowds of the season tonight. Hopefully we are cleared to play Tues. Frustration level is very high given the facts as I understand them. Will work w the NWSL to sort this/prevent similar issues. https://t.co/vhEEFfUEbz— Merritt Paulson (@MerrittPaulson) September 4, 2021
Thorns owner Merritt Paulson tweeted that he hopes the teams will be cleared to play on Tuesday.
Paulson also issued a personal apology to the fans. He said the team expected one of its largest crowds of the season on Saturday night.
