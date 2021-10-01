PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The National Women's Soccer League says all matches scheduled for this weekend "will not occur" following a bombshell report accusing former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley of sexual coercion and widespread misconduct with players.

“This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players and staff, and I take full responsibility for the role I have played," NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a prepared statement. "I am so sorry for the pain so many are feeling. Recognizing that trauma, we have decided not to take the field this weekend to give everyone some space to reflect. Business as usual isn’t our concern right now. Our entire league has a great deal of healing to do, and our players deserve so much better. We have made this decision in collaboration with our players association and this pause will be the first step as we collectively work to transform the culture of this league, something that is long overdue.”

'Sickened': Former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley accused of sexual coercion, widespread misconduct PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A bombshell investigation by The Athletic accusing former Portland Thorns FC head coach Paul Riley of sexual coercion …

The announcement comes a day after The Athletic published an investigation (subscription required) outlining a pattern of disturbing behavior by Riley, who was still coaching in the league until this week despite being fired by the Thorns in 2015 following a misconduct investigation. His coaching license has also been suspended.

(1/3)The league was informed of these allegations multiple times and refused multiple times to investigate the allegations. The league must accept responsibility for a process that failed to protect its own players from this abuse. https://t.co/KDRBhhVBcT — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) September 30, 2021

Former Thorns players Sinead Farrelly and Meleana Shim both said they felt pressured by Riley to engage in inappropriate behavior or risk losing their careers. Farrelly said Riley coerced her into having sex with him on more than one occasion, and both former players said he convinced the two to kiss each other in his apartment after a long night of drinking.

He's also accused of making inappropriate comments about players' weights and "fixating" on their romantic relationships, among other complaints by former players from different teams. The former players are placing at least some of the blame on Thorns management and the league for covering it up.