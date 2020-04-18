PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Saturday was scheduled to be a day of celebration for Portland Thorns supporters as the season opener was supposed to be against Utah, but National Women’s Soccer League play remains postponed due to the pandemic.
Fox 12 chatted with one of the newest Thorns and she’s a name you may be familiar with Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion, the co-captain from Team USA, Becky Sauerbrunn.
“It was interesting that the first year of the league when we were all doing the, what cities do you want to play in? Portland was by far the number one for almost everybody,” Sauerbrunn said.
While Sauerbrunn is new to the Thorns, she has lived in the Rose City with her boyfriend for about five years while being named NWSL defender of the year four times over with Kansas City which became Utah.
“I love the rain, I love the ‘outdoorsyness’ of Portland,” she said. “I love the character, I love the independent businesses, I love all of the coffee shops. I love the food, I love the breweries, so really it was a city that kind of called to me on all of those levels.”
When asked what she does with the extra she has while she can’t go to a coffee shop or brewery, Sauerbrunn said.
“You just kind of roll with the punches and you do what you have to do,” she said. “I have gotten realty good at brewing my own coffee, so I go and get my own beans at a grocery store or online delivery, I just wipe it down with Lysol!”
Sauerbrunn is beyond ready for clean start with a new club a group of teammates she has yet to meet face to face beyond the weekly zooms.
“I am quite content spending a lot of time with my partner in my house, with my cats, and so for me personally, I think I am fortunate that I am handling this time away ok,” she said. “I also have an underlying anxiety that there is a lot of bad things happening right now and it’s trying to find that balance between doing what I can to help that and also doing what I need to be doing which is staying away from people and keeping other people safe.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.