PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Thorns selected two new players during the National Women’s Soccer League draft Thursday.
With the first overall pick of the 2020 NWSL draft, the team selected forward Sophia Smith from Stanford University. The Thorns then traded for the second overall pick and selected forward Morgan Weaver, who hails from Washington State University.
Smith, 19, comes to Portland after completing her sophomore year at Stanford and playing in the 2019 NCAA Championship. Smith appeared in 33 games and recorded 24 goals and 11 assists during her two seasons at Stanford.
Weaver, 22, joins Portland after tallying 43 goals and 12 assists in 85 appearances as a four-year starter at Washington State University. During her senior year, she helped guide the Cougars to the semifinals of the 2019 College Cup.
