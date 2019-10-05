PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Families impacted by suicide joined friends and supporters at Veterans Memorial Coliseum for this year's "Out of The Darkness Walk."
The event is hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
People in the crowd wore T-shirts remembering some who died by suicide, others carried signs and messages of hope.
Audrey King lost her son in 2011 when he was fifteen years old.
She said she's walked every year since his death.
“See people that I recognize from over the years and you connect with them and just being here to support one another. Everybody's going through a different process and it just takes time,” King said.
Saturday's walk raised more than 220,000 dollars which surpasses the 215,000-dollar goal.
