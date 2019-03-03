PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Thousands of people filled the streets Sunday for the Portland Womxn’s March and Rally for Action.
On a sunny afternoon in downtown Portland, an estimated 2,000 people packed the South Park Blocks for the rally and march. This year’s event focused on unity and diversity.
The rally featured speakers and performers, and the crowd even participated in some of the singing and dancing.
Starting the #WomxnsMarchPDX with some dancing pic.twitter.com/bfbbwb7bR7— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) March 3, 2019
All of it was meant to represent women of diverse identities and communities.
Organizers say that’s important to them, especially after nationally the Women’s March had been criticized for a lack of diversity in years past.
“We really wanted this to be a diverse event, not just for those of us on the committee but for the people who attend,” said organizing director Jessica Beckett.
In fact, this year “women” was spelled with an “x” as a symbol of inclusion.
“If we’re going to have a women’s march then it has to be all women. It can’t just be cis white women, it can’t just be middle class women, you know, rich women. You can have those people, but you have to include everybody,” said marcher Jackie Ferderer.
People FOX 12 spoke with came to champion a variety of issues and not only those facing women — they ranged from support for the environment to immigration rights.
People voiced their concerns for members of the LGBTQ community who’ve faced discrimination here in Portland.
Others spoke to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous men and women.
“If it’s not directly happening to you, you probably don’t know about it and it kind of sucks that it’s that way but that’s why these events have to happen. Because we have to shed light on these issues otherwise there might never be a resolution,” said performer Araleyah Rojas.
After the rally, marchers walked through several blocks of downtown spreading their messages.
Marching is starting! Police estimate 2,000 people here. #womxnsmarchpdx https://t.co/5M4YJZauk2— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) March 3, 2019
“Women need a voice and especially in today’s climate, there’s just so many things that we’re fighting for and I think that we all need to stand up and be heard,” said marcher Brenda Mills.
Across the country, women’s marches happened in January. But here in Portland, organizers moved the event to the month of March so as not to interfere with a Don’t Shoot Portland march that usually happens around Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
