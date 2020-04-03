Thousands continue visiting the Gorge; agencies ask public to ‘do the right thing’ and stay home

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE (KPTV) - Federal, state and local agencies in and around the Columbia River Gorge are coming together to ask the public to respect closures and follow directives to stay home.
The “do the right thing” campaign is from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and includes the cooperation of more than a dozen other offices and organizations.
Public lands in the Gorge are managed by different agencies and counties. Those agencies have temporarily closed lands and water access due to executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the closures, visitation to public lands in the Gorge has remained high. Last weekend, it was reported that thousands of people converged at parks, sites and trails in the Gorge.
“Because of the high density of visitors, it simply isn’t safe for people to visit lands or for employees to maintain sites in the Columbia River Gorge while we are in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Respect closures,” according to a multi-agency statement Friday.
Further guidance states:
Don’t circumvent closures by “bushwhacking through the backcountry” right now, as you are taking unnecessary risks that may put a strain on local law enforcement and medical resources. The Gorge has steep slopes and drop-offs as well as unstable rock formations that create off-trail hazards.
Visiting public lands while facilities are closed leaves impacts on human health and the environment, as trash and human waste accumulates on the landscape. Each small action has a magnified effect when millions of visitors come, as they do each year in the Gorge.
Don’t use creative access points to trails to get around closures – ad hoc parking creates other hazards for motorists and blocks access by emergency services.
Remember, this is temporary. Trails and destinations will eventually reopen. Help everyone by doing the right thing for right now.
Oregon and Washington Departments of Transportation and Multnomah County Roads Department are supporting the effort by updating messaging signs for those entering the Columbia River Gorge and temporarily placing barricades to limit access to highly visited areas. Local law enforcement agencies are also increasing patrols in the area.
Partners in this campaign are: Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Friends of the Columbia Gorge, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, Multnomah County Commissioner Lori Stegmann, Multnomah County Roads Department, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Transportation, Oregon State Parks, Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, Wasco County Sheriff's Office, Washington Department of Natural Resources, Washington Department of Transportation, Washington State Parks, USDA Forest Service
Why don't y'all just go ahead and declare Marshal Law, because that's where this is eventually headed. Seriously, politicians love power..they love to control people. They love to coerce, manipulate, lie, cheat, steal and they love pressers and photo-ops. Our federal, state and local "leaders," have been freaking out and avoiding the inevitable long enough..and they still can't "flatten out the curve." So go ahead, call up the National Guard, and force everyone to just stay in their homes..and if they don't, they'll be shot on sight. Oh, but make sure people can keep going to grocery stores, because nobody's catching it there..oh gosh no. Grocery stores are just bastions of safety. Bleh..
