PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Thousands of people are expected to gather at Peacock Lane in southeast Portland this weekend to see colorful Christmas lights and displays.
Every house on the street will be covered in lights starting at 6 p.m.
Known as “The Christmas Street”, Peacock Lane has been a go-to spot for elaborate Christmas displays for nearly 100 years; last year, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Krista Brockwood says her family has lived on Peacock Lane for more than a decade. She says her family moved to the street to be a part of the lights display.
Brockwood's home is the one with the Peanuts display with Charlie Brown and his friends in the front yard. She says that although no one who lives on the street is under contractual obligation, many go all out.
“One neighbor down the street who we lovingly call Clark–after Clark Griswold–he just can’t stop himself,” Brockwood said. “He just keeps putting up more and more and it’s great. That’s his thing. It’s really over the top and we love it.”
Brockwood says her family’s display has a special place in her heart.
“I grew up with it and as soon as I hear the music come on, it just makes me feel like I’m five years old again,” Brockwood said.
Peacock Lane is free and lights are on every night of the week through Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Cars are not allowed on the street during pedestrian-only nights on Dec. 15, 16 and 17.
