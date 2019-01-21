GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR (KPTV) - The story in the Cascades Monday was the busy weekend, especially around Mt. Hood, as thousands of people headed up to enjoy the new snow and a three-day weekend.
“It’s been a good time,” Alexander Padillas, of Vancouver, said.
Padillas and his family were sledding at the White River Son-Park on the eastern slope of Mt. Hood.
The sno-park lot was packed with cars much of the day Monday.
We’re up on Mt. Hood today. It’s a busy one. Reader boards on the way up telling drivers to be prepared afor congestion & a long drive home this afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/W7nGXo4Vhd— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 21, 2019
“We realized we were not the only ones with this idea, we just came up here to make the best of day,” Padillas said.
Their plan was to leave early to avoid any traffic when all those cars decided to leave.
“We’re just here sledding, you know having a good time, not trying to get stuck in the traffic because that is what we want to avoid,” Padilla said.
It was a similar message at Mt. Hood SkiBowl as many hit the slopes there.
Whitney Sivak and her daughter were trying to get to Timberline Monday morning, but ODOT closed the road up to the lodge because the parking lots had filled by 10:00 a.m.
“We tried to go to Timberline, but the lot was full, so we decided to come here–we’ve never come to this one before,” Sivak said.
With so many people in the Cascades, Highway 26 at Government Camp turned into a crawl by late in the afternoon. Signs earlier in the day on the ODOT reader boards on Highway 26 advised drivers traveling home would be slow and congested.
