PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Thousands of people have gathered in downtown Portland Sunday for the Womxn’s March and Rally for Action.
The rally started at 12 p.m. in the South Park Blocks, with the march set to begin at 1 p.m.
Everyone singing together as Grandma Aggie leaves the stage. Thousands of people are here. @RepBonamici speaking next pic.twitter.com/3hllxirC1B— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) March 3, 2019
Speakers at the rally include Oregon Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal.
The march will start at Southwest Montgomery Street and Park Avenue and finish at Southwest Harrison Street and Park Avenue. Organizers posted a map on the event website.
According to organizers, the event’s mission is “to harness the political and organizational power of diverse womxn (and our communities) to create transformative social change.”
Portland police estimate about 2,000 people attended Sunday's march and rally.
Organizers say the march date was moved from January to March to keep the focus of the weekend of Jan. 19 on community events honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
The say the march and rally is also in advance celebration of International Women’s Day, which is March 8.
The event name is spelled with an “x” because organizers say the letter encompasses a wider range of gender identities.
An estimated 100,000 people attended the Women’s March on Portland in 2017.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
