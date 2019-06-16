PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It was a colorful and fun day out in downtown Portland at Sunday’s Pride Parade.
People FOX 12 spoke with say this year’s parade seemed to be even bigger and better than years past.
It was a perfect Sunday morning for Portland’s Pride Parade, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.
“It’s nice to come in and be around people who also are queer as well and being able to be open and talk about it and be around other people who are like that too,” said attendee Kara Romriell.
Thousands lined up along the streets in downtown Portland as a sea of color kicked off things in the North Park Blocks.
Paintin the town rainbow! #Pride2019 pic.twitter.com/dlLzfVfLbt— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 16, 2019
Through northwest Portland, people of all ages and backgrounds came out to show their support too. A lot of people came out in their best outfits – ready to shine.
So much color and music and love! Thousands of people out here by the waterfront! #Pride2019 pic.twitter.com/Xfbr3p9BiH— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 16, 2019
The parade ended at Waterfront Park, carrying a message of love and unity.
“It feels good to be celebrated, it feels good to be amongst other people from our community and have that feeling I belong and not be like the loner in the crowd,” said attendee Amara Gallman.
