PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Thousands are without power across northwestern Oregon after a powerful storm brought high winds that knocked down power lines on Saturday morning.

Landslide closes US 101 10 miles north of Florence LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The heavy rain and wind moving through Oregon on Saturday has caused a major highway to be shut down on the coast.

The Colton Fire District tweeted its responding to multiple calls of power lines down.

Winter Wonderland at Portland International Raceway tweeted its show is cancelled for Saturday due to damages from inclement weather.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said as of 1:15 p.m., U.S. 101 is closed 10 miles north of Florence because of a landslide. About 40 yards of dirt and rock is blocking the roadway. It said it to expect the road to be closed another four to five hours.

Portland General Electric reported on its outage map as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, just over 10,000 customers are without power.

Update 9:22 am: We are aware of outages in Warrenton, Portland, & surrounding areas. We appreciate your patience while we contintue to work as quickly & safely as possible to restore power. Please text OUT to 722797 or visit https://t.co/5mta9FhBKr for additional updates. — Pacific Power OR (@PacificPower_OR) December 11, 2021

Pacific Power showed on its outage map as of 3:30 p.m., more than 500 customers are without power in the Willamette Valley and on the Oregon coast.