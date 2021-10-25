Thousands lose power after weekend storms in Oregon and SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people in Oregon and southwest Washington lost power during Sunday’s storms. It’s serving as an important reminder to be ready for outages.

Donna Harris founded Inclusive Power Outage Preparedness. She’s been trying to educate those who rely on power for life medical saving equipment in the worst-case scenario.

She says the pandemic has made it even more important to prepare because it’s harder for those people to check into hospitals when they lose power.

Harris says there are 36,000 Oregonians who rely on medical equipment at home like oxygen tanks.

She says the easiest way to prepare is getting battery powered converters that you can hook up to a car battery. You can hook medical devices up to these and she says they’re great for apartments.

“For some of them, four minutes without power could mean fatal situation. So by preparing for a back-up power source or a plan, you can buy equipment like this. There’s specific medical power packs for equipment that could extended the power on those devices so those people could survive a power outage,” Harris said.

She says she is working on getting grants to help low-income individuals afford these battery generators and also works with other vulnerable groups like the disabled and the elderly to get them prepared for a power outage.

Harris says the best time to prepare for a power outage is when the power is on. She also says everyone should have a flashlight with disposable batteries because the light on our phones drains batteries and can’t recharge in an outage.