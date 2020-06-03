PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Protesters gathered in several areas of Portland on Wednesday evening, with groups joining together in the thousands to march across the Morrison Bridge to the waterfront, where they listened to several speakers after demonstrating for George Floyd.
The massive march on Wednesday remained peaceful for the most part, with one group splintering off later at night to engage in criminal activity near the Justice Center in downtown, including pushing up against barricades and shining lasers at officers, police said. Officers took to a loudspeaker to warn protesters to stop or risk arrest or possible use of force.
While numbers declined as the night went on, plenty of people remained at the fence surrounding the Justice Center well after midnight.
Police telling protesters to not tamper with the fence or attempt to cross or they will be subject to arrest. pic.twitter.com/AtjfFOJg4w— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) June 4, 2020
Police late Wednesday night said the crowd in front of the Justice Center had grown to several thousand and included children.
"We are reminding people of that and to stay peaceful," the bureau tweeted.
Later, officers warned people to stop handing out fireworks and not to throw then at the crowd or officers.
AIR 12 late Wednesday night spotted firefighters responding to a large dumpster fire between 4th and 5th on Southeast Oak Street. Portland Fire & Rescue confirmed that crews responded to several fires in dumpsters and cautioned people to be safe. It was not immediately confirmed that the fires were connected with the protesters.
We’re now seeing flames blocks away from the justice center. @PDXFire now dousing a large dumpster fire. #Portland #pdx @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/UHDtXBEYCY— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) June 4, 2020
FOX 12 crews while at the Justice Center witnessed some protesters asking a police officer to take a knee with them.
“We need you to show us that you care about us, please, please take a knee,” one woman said. “All of this will stop if you take a knee and set an example.”
The protester spoke with the officer about George Floyd’s death and again pleaded with him to join her. The officer declined but offered kind words.
“I just want you to know that I appreciate everything you are doing to keep yourself safe and the crowd safe,” the officer said. “I appreciate that you’re keeping us safe, I really do.”
In another interaction, protesters appeared to provide a doughnut to police, which was accepted by the Portland police liaison officer. The officer didn't want to eat it, so he stuck it on the antenna of his radio.
Portland Police Chief Jami Resch issued a video statement late Wednesday night regarding George Floyd's and ongoing protests.
"We support peaceful demonstrations and want our city to unify and be an inclusive environment where people trust their law enforcement," Resch said on Twitter.
The protest on Wednesday follows five days of previous protests in Portland, with the majority of those demonstrations after Friday night also remaining largely peaceful.
Protesters at Revolution Hall on Wednesday evening set up a sound system to help spread their message, as a group of several hundred moved from Pioneer Courthouse Square and crossed Burnside Bridge to join them around 6 p.m. The crowd at Revolution Hall grew to several thousand people before organizers started marching, calling for the march to remain peaceful.
FOX 12 crews followed protesters across the Morrison Bridge onto Naito Parkway. As protesters moved across the bridge late Wednesday evening, they got down on their knees and put their hands up, remaining on their knees for about nine minutes, the amount of George Floyd was on the ground.
Protesters engaged in similar acts in previous protests, with protesters on Tuesday laying on the ground on the Burnside Bridge. While on the ground, many repeated the phrase “I can’t breathe”, words that have become symbolic of protests for Floyd.
Small groups of protesters also gathered near the Justice Center earlier Wednesday evening, with many later joining the march across the Morrison Bridge.
“Who’s street’s? Our street’s.” Being chanted by thousands as people take to SE Stark in Portland. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ykbgKYlCV4— Devin Eskew (@Devin_Eskew) June 4, 2020
FOX 12 spoke with several protesters Wednesday evening, including a pastor of a Seventh-day Adventist church. He said he wanted to see more church leaders participate in the movement. Others called for more local leaders to participate in demonstrations.
Folks are gathering at Revolution Hall in SE Portland. The grassy area outside the hall is filling up with people. Lots of young people in this crowd. pic.twitter.com/5JIk7oVLAo— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) June 4, 2020
MORE: After nationwide protests, 4 ex-officers face new charges in George Floyd's death
Portland police on Wednesday announced that streets around the Justice Center that were closed following some destructive protests over the weekend would reopen. The closure area is now limited to the immediate area around the Justice Center.
On Wednesday, Mayor Wheeler for a second night did not enact a curfew.
Tuesday night was the first night in Portland without a curfew following protests Friday night. The protests Tuesday involved thousands of people and were largely peaceful until late at night, when police declared remaining protesters to be part of an unlawful assembly. Police said groups of people were throwing projectiles at officers near the Justice Center.
During those protests, some protesters used pallets and other items to create a large pile in the roadway. Police said a bucket of what was believed to be an accelerant was poured on the large pile of items by a protester, leading to "significant concern" about the potential danger of the situation. Officers proceeded to drive through the large pile of items to prevent the pile from being ignited.
Portland Police Chief Jami Resch said that incident is being investigated.
MORE: Mounting criticism of police tactics as protests continue in Portland
Earlier on Wednesday, the president of the Portland Police Association thanked everyone who has stepped up during recent protests to stop violence, vandalism, and looting. He said the city needs more police officers.
“We are outnumbered, it's not a matter of feeling, we are outnumbered,” Daryl Turner said.
MORE: Portland Police Association president thanks citizens trying to stop violence during protests
Protest organizers warned demonstrators moving across Portland on Wednesday to watch out for activity that doesn't support the movement. They asked participants to shut it down immediately.
