Thousands of dollars discovered at north Portland Goodwill; search for owner begins

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There is a bit of a mystery going on in North Portland, a bizarre donation at the Goodwill off Lombard.
Employees are trying to figure out who dropped off what they are calling “substantial amount of money.” The thousands of dollars were discovered at the donation drop off over the weekend.
Every year, the 53 Goodwill locations across the area take in millions of donations. The region is the busiest when it comes to the amount of stuff donated.
“As you can imagine we get just about everything,” Goodwill Spokeswoman Dale Emanuel said. “Anything that actually comes out of the home I think we have seen once or twice.”
At some point over the weekend, an employee discovered a bunch of money. Goodwill employees are now going through hours of surveillance video from the donation center entrance on Lombard to figure out who the money belongs to.
“We are going through hours and hours, days and days of footage collected right outside the donation door where this donation was left,” Emanuel said.
The big thing they want to know is if this was donated to Goodwill or left by accident.
ONLY ON 12: Quite the find at a Portland Goodwill. Employees are trying to find the person who left a "substantial amount of money" at a donation drop site. Details headed your way at 6pm on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/wWiItUIOuj— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) September 17, 2019
“We certainly hope that it was given with the intention to give, but if it wasn’t, we want it to go to the person whom it belongs to,” Emanuel said.
If you think you misplaced some money, you can contact Goodwill at 503-238-6100.
