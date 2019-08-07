PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Thousands of dollars in work tools were stolen from a local man when his van was broken into – and it was all caught on camera.
The victim, Keith, doesn’t want to share his last name because the two suspects in the case are still out there, but he says it happened in a parking garage next to a construction site on Northwest 21st Avenue and Northwest Savier Street.
He tells FOX 12 when he showed up to the site Tuesday morning, he realized a window was broken out of his van, which had been parked in the garage. Shortly thereafter, he realized all of his tools and some of his company’s tools were gone – things like pipe cutters, a roto hammer, Sawzall, laser and more.
He’s working on a wiring project there right now and says normally the parking garage is secure, but the gate was recently busted.
Still, he says it is well lit and there are security guards, so you wouldn’t think someone would be willing to chance something like this.
He’s hoping someone will recognize the men in the video so they can be held accountable and he can hopefully get his things back.
“This is how I take care of my family,” Keith said. “These aren’t just tools, these are my tools to do my job, so it’s rough when that’s what you’re dealing with in the world today.”
He says everything that was stolen adds up to $2,000 to $3,000, which he will likely be on the hook to replace.
Portland Police confirm they are looking for the two white men seen in the surveillance video as suspects in this case. If you can help, give officers a call.
