PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are looking for FOX 12's most wanted who took off with thousands of dollars in computer equipment from a Portland high school
The district said the hard drives from 24 computers were taken from the computer science lab.
The thefts are having an impact on four classes and the arrangements were being made for those students to finish up the school year without computers, according to the district.
The district said they are working on a plan to replace the computers in time for when classes begin next August.
FOX 12 spoke with a parent Wednesday who said the students were pretty bummed but said they have banded together and are trying to figure out a way to get the computers replaced.
“I think it is amazing that, he said that he was sad for a little while but then the immediately, its kinda like this new generation, they immediately started and said what can we do about this and I think that is fabulous,” Parent Rosa Silver said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Portland police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.