Thousands of dollars worth of glasses stolen from NE Portland eye care clinic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A thief was caught on camera breaking into an eye care clinic in northeast Portland getting away with tens of thousands of dollars worth of glasses.

The co-founder of Alberta Eye Care, James Armstrong, told FOX 12 this is the second break-in at the clinic in less than a year. Surveillance video shows the suspect getting into the clinic by prying the front door open on Friday at about 2 a.m., then even with the alarm going off the suspect went right to the front desk, grabbed a garbage can, and started collecting items.

"They didn't touch any electronics, they didn't touch, you know, areas where you'd think of a common person that's breaking in looking to get something that has value," Armstrong said. They definitely walked by those things and were very much focused on eyeglasses which to me feels like a targeted thing that's happening right now."

Armstrong said there was a similar break-in back in October. That time he says the burglary was a smash and grab. The suspect left behind a big mess and got away with hundreds of frames. Then just last week, Armstrong says their surveillance video caught a suspect breaking into their pediatric clinic, Eye Strong Kids, on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

"It just seems like a more common occurrence than it ever used to be right now," Armstrong said. "I think obviously other owners of eyeglass stores need to be aware of."

Armstrong estimates the thief got away with between $20,000 and $40,000 dollars worth of frames. He says his insurance will help but says he's concerned about what could happen with future claims if this keeps happening.

An optometrist office in southeast Portland is also dealing with recent thefts. Doctors at Moreland Vision Source says they've dealt with four break-ins in the last four months.