BONNEVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A bride to be and her fiancé said they lost everything for their wedding while they were visiting the Bonneville Fish Hatchery over the weekend.
They said in a matter of minutes someone broke into their truck and stole thousands of dollars of precious things for their big day.
After dating in high school, going their separate ways for college, then reuniting 12 years later the two are getting married.
“I was just smitten. I knew it,” Lyall said.
They live in Tennessee together and are in Portland visiting family before their wedding near Seattle in two weeks, it was all planned.
So much so they brought their whole wedding with them, suits, outfits, party favors, Kayla’s wedding band. The list goes on.
“I keep giving her a hard time because she's like we gotta keep the bags on us in case we get robbed this and that what if the plane crashes I’m like you worry way too much,” Lyall said.
But after a brief stop at Bonneville Fish Hatchery.
“And then we pull over and within the first ten minutes everything's gone,” Lyall said.
It would all disappear.
“I couldn't believe that someone could just do that like everything,” Kayla said.
Everything, but the clothes on their backs.
“She bought her whole new wardrobe i bought my whole new wardrobe,” Lyall said.
What should've been an exciting two weeks leading up to the best day of their lives has now become a scramble.
“With the support of our friends we've been able to order a lot of the stuff that was missing from the car so we still are able to have that dream wedding that we've envisioned,” Kayla said.
Just goes to show love can conquer a whole lot.
“Just be thankful for what you do have because in the end its no the material stuff that matters its your family and friends and support group around you, so they can't steal that from you,” Kayla said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
