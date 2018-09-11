(KPTV) - Tuesday marks the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, and a local display has been set up to remember the lives lost that fateful day.
On Sept. 11 2001, nearly 3,000 people died in coordinated attacks by Al Qaeda after four planes were hijacked.
Each year, Forest Grove firefighters hold a memorial event. For 2018, a local grandmother named Sharyl MacDonald decided she wanted to be a part of Forest Grove Fire & Rescue’s plans and called the department with an idea.
Now, more than 3,000 small American flags are planted in the ground at Pacific Avenue between Maple Street and Laurel Street, representing the victims of 9/11.
Field of flags in Forest Grove. 3000 flags to remember the nearly 3000 killed in the 911 attacks 17 years ago. Ceremony here at 10 am. #fox12Oregon @ForestGroveFire pic.twitter.com/3DP4sjLa98— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 11, 2018
MacDonald purchased all the flags and organized people to help her arrange the display Monday.
Firefighters and MacDonald appeared at the flags at 10 a.m. for moments of reflection for 9/11.
Sharyl MacDonald here at 911 ceremony in Forest Grove. She spearheaded effort to decorate greenspace with 3000 American Flags to remember those who died on 911. #Inspiration #fox12oregon @ForestGroveFire #911day #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/mAs03DRVYh— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 11, 2018
Forest Grove gathers to remember 911. #fox12oregon #911day @ForestGroveFire pic.twitter.com/fNIpjo8PvQ— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 11, 2018
Additional local events are being held Tuesday in remembrance of 9/11, including the following:
In Kelso, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue's Honor Guard will raise the American flag and then lower it to half-staff while firefighters salute. Additionally, the fire chief will speak and bagpipes will perform “Amazing Grace.”
Portland Fire & Rescue is holding a memorial blood drive with the Red Cross from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Station 1 at 55 Southwest Ash Street.
Portland firefighters will also be holding a memorial ceremony at 11 a.m. on the Eastbank Esplanade.
The Sherwood Police Department will also be holding a blood drive with the Red Cross at the department at 20495 Southwest Borehers Drive from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., a memorial ceremony will be held at the Circle of Honor in Oregon City.
Across Oregon, flags at public institutions will be lowered to half-staff Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.