PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Victims of the Holocaust were honored in downtown Portland Thursday afternoon for Yom HaShoah, the Day of Remembrance.
Mayor Ted Wheeler began the ceremony, reading the names of the men, women and children murdered by Nazi Germany in the years leading up to and during World War II.
40 other people also helped read names in Pioneer Courthouse Square throughout the day, including clergy, the local Jewish community, and survivors.
“It’s a way to make sure that we remember what happened so many years ago, especially that survivors are now passing, and that living memory is passing with them,” Anthony Antoville with Jewish Family & Child Service, said. “And this is a way to make sure that something like this doesn’t happen again in the future.”
An estimated six million Jews and other minority groups were killed during the Holocaust.
The group in downtown Portland Wednesday read aloud five-thousand victim’s names from the entire list of names archived at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust remembrance center in Jerusalem.
