PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The countdown is over, and the lights are officially on in Portland’s living room
It’s a popular and prized practice in Portland’s packed living room with tens of thousands of faces looking up and soaking in that dazzling display.
Friday, the beloved 35-year tradition continued with Santa flipping on the switch, illuminating 14-thousand lights on a massive 75-foot Douglas Fir.
As usual, Pioneer Courthouse Square was packed with families and you never know what or who you’ll see down here. And that’s just part of the fun.
"This is Ceaser the no drama llama, we're here spreading cheer,” Larry McCool said. “He could be hugged by 60 firs graders all at the same time, no problem, he can handle it."
“Oh it’s so much fun, it’s so fun to see everyone decked out in all the Christmas outfits!" Mrs. Claus said.
An estimated 25,000 Portlanders took in all the sights and sounds in downtown Portland.
And many businesses are hoping this will light the way into Small Business Saturday.
