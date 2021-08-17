Thousands of sand dollars wash up on Oregon coast

OREGON COAST (KPTV) - Thousands of sand dollars washed up on the Oregon coast, and experts aren't sure why.
It's usually tough to find a fully intact sand dollar on Oregon beaches, but over the weekend, thousands of the creatures still alive washed up on the beach in Seaside.
FOX 12 spoke with Tiffany Boothe at the Seaside Aquarium. She says sand dollars are like flattened sea urchins - related to sea stars. When they are alive, they are usually purple and fuzzy. Boothe says marine biologists aren't sure why so many washed up on the coast, but it is likely just an isolated event and they aren't concerned yet.
In years past, sand dollars have washed up in Gearhart and on the northern Seaside beaches, but finding this many washed up alive is unusual. The stranded creatures will dry up and die, which will mean a stinky beach soon.
"These guys are not probably going to survive. You could put them back in the water if you found live ones, but most likely, they are just going to wash back in," Boothe said. "There's something that is going on right now, whether it is current or there's a lot of contributing factors that is causing this isolated incident."
Boothe says not to worry, this does happen in other areas along the Oregon coast every few years and only represents a very small fraction of the sand dollar population along the coast.
FOX 12 was told that if you find one of the fuzzy sand dollars - whether it's dead or alive - you probably don't want to take it home. Experts say it will start to smell really bad as it decomposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.