Thousands of teachers across Oregon prepare for walkout

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Wednesday, many teachers across Oregon won’t be in class; they’ll be hitting the pavement, rallying for more school funding.
Several area school districts will be closed for the day while teachers take part in events in Portland, Salem and beyond.
The Oregon Education Association expects tens of thousands of educators across the state will take part in this, from at least 25 school districts.
That includes the Hillsboro School District, and teachers there spent Tuesday night getting ready.
“We’ll all be down there with our signs and chanting,” third grade teacher Jennifer Underhill said.
They’re having fun with it. Her sign reads: “It’s about Dame Time to fund our schools,” in a play off the Portland Trail Blazers.
But they say the issues at hand couldn’t be more serious.
“This is what our kids need, and this is what our kids deserve,” Underhill said.
She and the others making signs say they’ll be rallying for more money for their schools.
One of their biggest concerns is the need for more teachers and smaller class sizes.
“The hard part for me is like, I know my kids aren’t getting the attention they deserve,” Underhill said.
“Thirty-three students where twelve of them are not reading at the appropriate level it’s devastating, I wake up in the morning can’t go back to sleep wondering if my kids are going to learn to read today,” second grade teacher JoAnn Conroy said.
The Hillsboro School District alone is facing a $9.6 million shortfall next school year and the potential loss of 82 employees.
But the teachers say this is bigger than them and their district, that it’s decades of a lack of funding for Oregon’s schools.
“I believe that educators know what to do and that Oregon knows what to do and that my district knows what to do, we just don’t have the resources to do it,” Conroy said.
Now they hope their signs, their voices, and their marching can make a difference.
The Portland rally Wednesday starts on the waterfront at 11 a.m. at Tom McCall park. Then around noon, they plan to march across Naito Parkway and make a loop back.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation is asking drivers to avoid that area until about 2 p.m., when the march wraps up.
Many schools in our area will be closed Wednesday, including the following:
- Portland Public Schools
- Parkrose Schools
- Beaverton Schools
- Hillsboro School District
- Gresham-Barlow School District
- Tigard-Tualatin School District
- Oregon City School District
- Lake Oswego School District
- Canby Schools
- Woodburn Schools
The Dayton School District will not be walking out. School will go on as normal.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.