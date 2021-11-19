SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Heading into the holiday season, the State of Oregon has announced it will put a pause on new applications for rental assistance, with thousands of tenants still waiting for help.
According to Oregon Housing and Community Services, more than 20,000 requests for assistance have been paid, but 20,000 more are still in the review process.
Michelle Hornbeck, who lives in SE Portland, is one of those still waiting.
"Yesterday morning they shut my internet off at 10:00 in the morning. And you know the utility companies, the internet companies and landlords, they know the money's coming but they're tired of waiting," said Hornbeck.
According to OHCS, more than $140 million in relief funds have been paid so far, but tenants have requested more than twice that much. Meanwhile, rents around the country are going up.
"We track the single family rental market and single family rents were up about 10% over the last 12 months ending in September, which is much higher than a year ago when they were increasing about 3%," said Molly Boesel, Principal Economist with CORE Logic, a property information firm with largest database of property records in US.
According to Zillow, the average rent in the Portland-Vancouver area has increased by $200 in the past year.
"Most of the people that we talk to and that we work with, they're in really dire situations where they're kind of figuring things out day by day," said Leeor Schweitzer, Outreach Advocacy and Coalitions Chair with Portland Tenants United.
Hornbeck is one of those people figuring things out day by day, but she's afraid she's running out of time, and predicts she'll be homeless by February if she doesn't get assistance from the state.
"I just spend most of my days in my house, you know? Crying. Because I just don't know," said Hornbeck.