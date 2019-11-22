PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Friday is expected to be the busiest day for Thanksgiving travel at the Portland International Airport with more than 56,000 travelers passing through.
The next two busiest days for PDX are expected to be the day before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday.
During early morning flights on Friday, passengers weren't feeling the crunch.
"It's in the back of my mind, but not really. They're pretty efficient here - so yep, no worries," said traveler Holly Michaels.
PDX is working to make holiday travel as comfortable as it can be. And for the first time, officials called in some help from Marvin, a therapy dog with DoveLewis.
"We walk through the concourses and people - whether they stop and pet him or not, they get a look on their face. We have a lot of people chase us down, because they want to pet him," said Kathy Loter, Program manager at DoveLewis.
Marvin and other therapy dogs will be at PDX during the busiest times of holiday travel.
Meet Marvin! He’s a therapy dog with @DoveLewis and he’ll be at @flypdx during the holidays to help you de-stress before your flight! 🐶✈️ @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/r0jReLH762— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) November 22, 2019
A good reminder for travelers - if you're driving yourself to the airport be sure to check the parking availability online before you leave home.
PDX says parking is expected to be available throughout the holiday season, but some lots may reach capacity.
If you don't feel like driving, the MAX Red Line pulls right into the terminal and runs every 15 minutes for most of the day.
