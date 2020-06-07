Thousands protest peacefully in Portland Saturday, at least 50 arrested in separate demonstration

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say at least 50 people were arrested and two deputies were injured following protests in Portland Saturday night.
The Portland Police Bureau says the evening began much as the same as the last several nights with separate groups of demonstrators marching in the streets.
At about 6 p.m., a group of several thousand people gathered at Revolution Hall in southeast Portland and marched north on Southeast Grand Avenue. They continued to Northeast Fremont Street and headed east to Irving Park.
Police say that group gathered peacefully for several hours in the park and marched back to Revolution Hall where the demonstration ended at about midnight.
Another group of several hundred people began the evening at Pioneer Courthouse Square and started marching just before 9 p.m. through the north park blocks and continued through northwest Portland.
That march then moved to the area of the Multnomah County Justice Center, where it merged with a group that was already gathered there.
Police say a group of several hundred people had formed in front of the Justice Center. Many members of the group started engaging in criminal behavior just after 6 p.m., which escalated as the night progressed, according to police.
According to police, people shined laser pointers, used mirrors to direct light at officers, and threw items at officers including balloons full of paint, full cans of beverages, and lit fireworks. Police say people attempted to cut the fence and push it over.
Police say officers issued orders to stop the criminal behavior, but it continued. At about 10:50 p.m., an unlawful assembly was declared.
Police say the crowd was given ample opportunity to disperse and were warned that if they did not do so, they were subject to arrest or force.
Officers began dispersing the crowd just after 11:30 p.m. and arrested at least 50 people for criminal activity.
At about midnight, police say a commercial grade firework was launched over the fence at the Justice Center, injuring two deputies.
The rest of the crowd was dispersed at about 2 a.m.
Police say no CS gas was used by Portland Police Bureau officers during this event.
“Thank you to the many thousands of Portlanders who demonstrated tonight without violence. Your voice is powerful, and I am with you,” said PPB Chief Jami Resch in a statement. “While your actions did not get the attention and coverage of the other events downtown, I want you to know we see you and we hear your message. To all of our Bureau members and mutual aid partners, I am grateful for your continued efforts and service. To my staff, to our partner agencies, and to the many other thousands of people who worked to keep tonight safe, thank you. I have had many conversations with demonstrators and community leaders over this past week. I am inspired and encouraged by their wisdom and their guidance.”
