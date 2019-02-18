SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A sea of red swept over the capitol building is Salem Monday afternoon as thousands of people from across Oregon joined together for “March for Out Students”.
The demonstrators gathered as part of a national movement headed to state capitols across the county, with participants in Salem Monday calling for a major boost in school funding.
The thousands of demonstrators joined others from Oregon to Oklahoma, encouraging lawmakers to fully fund schools and invest in education.
The rally in Salem was organized by the Oregon Education Association, which includes teachers, school nurses and bus drivers, as well as parents, students and nonprofits.
Together, the group called on lawmakers to expand school funding and make several changes to the state’s education system. They say Oregon is facing several issues, like a very short school year, low graduation rates, and some of the largest class sizes in the nation.
“Oregon has one of the lowest ratios of graduation rates,” Breanna Jennings, a support staff member at Lee Elementary, said. “Our slogan is ‘every child succeeds and graduates’, but I see that not happening in schools.”
Oregon’s 2017-2109 budget is just over eight billion dollars, with most of the funding coming from income tax. In her state of the state speech last month, Gov. Kate Brown stressed the need to improve education and proposed a two billion dollar increase to K-12 funding for the upcoming state budget.
The Oregon Education Association says much more is needed to fight the issues popping up in schools around the state.
