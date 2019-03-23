Thousands rally in Salem in support of the Second Amendment

A couple thousand people rallied in front of the Oregon State Capitol Saturday to support the Second Amendment.
The "Defend the Second" rally drew gun supporters from around the state.
The rally was in response to multiple gun control bills that are up for debate this session in the Oregon Legislature.
Some of the proposed regulations include mandatory gun locks, required weapons registration, and limits to the amount of ammunition someone can purchase.
Pro-gun supporters say those all infringe on their constitutional rights.
"These bills are set to limit the ammunition to so many per month, I think that's ridiculous. You gotta still be able to have your sportsmanship and protect your family" said Melody Kanz of Salem.
Oregon State Police estimated a couple thousand people attended today's rally, and said no issues occurred during the event.
Today's rally comes less than a month after religious leaders behind some of the gun-control bills, also rallied outside the capitol.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.