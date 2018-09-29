VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrated the grand opening of the new Vancouver waterfront on Saturday.
The long-awaited project connects downtown Vancouver to the Columbia River.
For the first time in a century, the Vancouver waterfront is open and thousands of people are here to check it out.
There are restaurants, a pathway right along the water and a signature piece of art, a 75-foot mast.
For ten years, the city of Vancouver has been working on this $1.5 billion-dollar project.
They said it will attract tourists and serve as a hot spot for the city for generations to come.
Now those who live here are excited to see it.
“It kind of brings me goose pimples and a big smile because up above here this has all been open field and dirt for a long long time and it’s just wonderful to see this happen,” Harlyn Pietila from Vancouver said.
“I can come here like later and tell my kids that I came here when it first opened and everything was like new,” Alexis Ward from Vancouver said.
The project developer said he hopes it brings more people to the river.
Their goal is for the waterfront to be a top five destination for the Vancouver-Portland area.
There are still a few things under construction, like a new hotel.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
