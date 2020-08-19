WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Tualatin Hills Parks & Recreation District will reopen two flagship facilities at the end of August with new safety precautions.
The Tualatin Hills Athletic Center of Northwest 158th Avenue and the Conestoga Recreation & Aquatic Center off Southwest 125th Avenue will open to the public on Aug. 31 after closing earlier this year due to COVID-19.
There will be new safety requirements and processes due to coronavirus concerns, and pools at Conestoga will remain closed until Washington County enters Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening plan, according to officials.
Hours of operation at Conestoga Recreation & Aquatic Center will run from Sunday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hours of operation at Tualatin Hills Athletic Center will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Patrons will be required to register for most activities, including access to the weight room and to attend classes online at www.thprd.org/portal.
Conestoga will be offering fitness and yoga classes that are limited to 12 people at a time. The weight & cardio room will also be available for registration of up to 12 people at a time. All drop-in programs have been suspended.
Tualatin Hills Athletic Center will be offering a weight & cardio area, fitness and yoga classes as well as access to the walking track by reservation. This site will also be offering drop-in pickleball, table tennis, and badminton. Four people will be allowed per court. Personal training sessions are also available.
Reservations can be made one week in advance for use of the weight room, indoor courts & gyms, and fitness classes, according to officials. Patrons must register for classes on the THPRD website and must have a THPRD account to register. If you do not have access to a computer or if you require assistance from a staff member to register, you may call the center to reserve your spot.
- Conestoga Recreation & Aquatic Center: 503-629-6313
- Tualatin Hills Athletic Center: 503-629-6330
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
