Threat of icy roads may affect schools again

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Wednesday morning brings more winter weather and another potentially messy commute. That means parents may also see more school delays and closures for their students.
The Gresham-Barlow School District decided to keep kids home Tuesday because of icy roads, which turned out to be a boost for business at iCandy in downtown Gresham.
“We had a rush of kids. Moms bringing their kids in, dads bringing their kids in, you know around lunch time. Everybody was getting ice cream. It was crazy,” said one of the owners of iCandy, Debbie Eggers. “I don’t care how cold it was outside. Everybody was coming in and getting ice cream today.”
A two-hour late start though, the kind of districtwide delay Gresham-Barlow School District had Monday, made it tougher on business.
“It’s been kind of slow the last few episodes of snow that we’ve had,” said Eggers. “When we hear there’s snow, actually it’s kind of panic mode.”
That kind of panic is something working parents may feel when they pick up that last minute phone call from their students’ school that tells them about a two-hour delay due to snow.
Janelle Mikula, the other owner of iCandy, has a child within the school district. Even though she says her husband is able to take her student to school, she sympathized with parents who don’t have that option.
“You’re struggling to try and find someone else to give them a ride to school. Definitely, I would prefer a no school rather than two-hour late,” said Mikula.
Over in Forest Heights, kids took full advantage of Portland Public Schools’ second two-hour delay this week, but some parents aren’t so happy.
“It is hard to get to work because we live in all of these hills,” said parent Sheila Scrobogna. “It’s been a little bit tricky because the weather’s been so hard to predict.”
Scrobogna told FOX 12 she is able to go into work late, and even walk her children to school.
Usually districts send their own transportation crews out around 3 a.m. to see how the road conditions are, and between 5 and 6 a.m. make their decision to delay or cancel school for the day.
It’s likely with the threat of snow and more icy roads, we could see the weather affecting schools around the area again.
