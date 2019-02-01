PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As the measles outbreak continues, it can have an effect on families of medically vulnerable children and where they go to receive care.
The mother of one local boy with a severely compromised immune system spoke to FOX 12 about the challenges they dealt with during a recent medical emergency.
Calli Ross said her son Tennyson would normally be treated at Randall Children’s Hospital, but because it had been listed as a possible exposure site in connection with the Clark County measles outbreak, the family decided to change plans.
They ended up at Providence Child Center.
“Our life is hospitals and it has been for the last four years now,” Ross said.
Tennyson was born with severe medical conditions, causing him to have seizures, learning disabilities and he can only be fed through a tube.
Ross said they have taken more than 400 trips to the hospital in four years.
When Tennyson’s symptoms recently worsened and he began suffering from frequent seizures, Ross said she rushed him to the hospital, but chose not to take him where he’s normally treated.
“During this measles outbreak we got out of dodge as fast as possible,” Ross said.
This is Tennyson Ross. In the last 4 years, he’s been in the hospital more than 400 days.His mom says, during a recent medical emergency, she was too scared to take him to his normal treatment facility bc the hospital had recently admitted a patient w/ measles. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/WtvwwEMzj0— Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) February 2, 2019
Clark County Public Health had added Randall Children’s Hospital to the list of potential measles exposure sites, after officials said a measles patient was admitted to the hospital.
The hospital was later removed from the list, after hospital workers confirmed steps taken by staff to keep that patient isolated from others.
“The disease is airborne for up to two hours. You’re looking at a highly communicable disease around children that have no immune system,” Ross said.
Not wanting to take any risks, Ross said she took Tennyson, who is unvaccinated, to Providence St. Vincent Hospital instead, where he was under care for 21 days, and later transferred to the Providence Child Center in northeast Portland.
“Tens can’t be immunized from live vaccines. He would contract the disease and could die from it,” Ross said.
The mother of two said, although Tennyson is not vaccinated, it wasn’t a choice for her family. She hopes parents who do have a choice listen to what health officials are recommending and have their kids immunized.
“There’s just so many families like mine with immunosuppressed kids, that are in serious danger because of other people’s choices,” Ross said.
Health officials ask anyone with suspected measles to call their medical providers before entering those facilities, so preparations can be made for their arrival. For more, go to clark.wa.gov.
As of Friday, there have been 42 confirmed cases of measles and seven additional suspected cases.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
