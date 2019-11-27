Threatening letter sent to local advocate prompts shelter-in-place in Woodburn

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – A well-known advocate who speaks against sexual violence received a threatening letter that claimed to have a hazardous material inside its envelope, prompting a response from police and fire crews as well as a shelter-in-place order in Woodburn.
It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Woodburn Premium Outlets mall.
FOX 12 has learned the letter was sent to Brenda Tracy, a well-known advocate for victims of sexual violence.
For years, she has given talks around the country recounting her own story: a gang rape by four men near Oregon State University in 1998.
Her case was never prosecuted because the statute of limitations ran out.
However, Wednesday afternoon, she says she was the victim of a threat that arrived in the mail.
It came in an envelope, sent to her home from a person she didn’t know.
“When I opened the envelope, there was a letter that was folded, not in a normal fold, but in a lot of disarray – kind of crumpled almost. And when I opened it up, in black marker, it said in scribbled writing, and excuse my language – it said something to the effect of, ‘It’s time to die [expletive]. And if this strain of anthrax doesn’t do it, then my AR will.’ And then I noticed like a white substance on my hands and on the letter, and just kind of panicked a little bit,” Tracy said. “I just don’t understand why there are people that think I deserve to die for the work I do.”
The Woodburn Police Department and the Woodburn Fire Department, with assistance from the Salem Fire Department, investigated the letter and envelope and determined there to be no hazardous materials present, posing no danger. The shelter-in-place was lifted soon after.
Authorities say they are continuing to investigate, and the FBI is also involved.
On a side note, Tracy says she has received threats in the past because of her work, but never anything like this.
But she was clear this will not stop her, and her talks on sexual violence will continue.
