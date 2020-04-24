PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Oregon on Friday.
Statewide, 86 people have died from the coronavirus, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The three deaths reported Friday were an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive April 14 and died April 20 at his home; an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 12 and died April 19 at his home; an 89-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive March 15 and died April 22 at his home.
All three patients had prior underlying medical conditions, according to health officials.
The 51 new cases reported Friday were in the following counties:
- Clackamas (5)
- Lane (2)
- Marion (20)
- Multnomah (14)
- Umatilla (2)
- Washington (8)
Additionally, the OHA on Friday released a modeling report update that indicates Oregonians staying home and practicing social distancing has helped prevent as many as 70,000 COVID-19 cases in the state, according to health officials.
“The epidemic would have continued to grow exponentially, doubling every week,” the report states. “By April 16th, the number of cumulative infections would have been about 80,000, including 2,000 hospitalizations. Hence, the interventions are estimated to have averted over 70,000 infections, including over 1,500 hospitalizations (450 instead of 2,000), by April 16th.”
As of Friday morning, there had been 2,177 positive COVID-19 tests in Oregon and 43,315 negative results.
During routine date reconciliation, OHA reports a case originally reported in Douglas County was later determined to not be COVID-19. It was removed from the statewide and Douglas County totals.
