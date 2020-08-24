PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll reached 420 on Monday, with the Oregon Health Authority reporting three additional deaths.
The deaths reported Monday were:
- An 87-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 22 in her home. She had underlying conditions.
- A 77-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 18 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 73-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on July 29 and died on Aug. 23 in her home. She had underlying conditions.
OHA also reported 220 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide Monday.
Those cases were in the following counties:
- Clackamas, 22
- Columbia, 1
- Coos, 1
- Deschutes, 1
- Jackson, 23
- Jefferson, 7
- Josephine, 1
- Klamath, 2
- Lane, 2
- Malheur, 7
- Marion, 33
- Morrow, 2
- Multnomah, 59
- Polk, 2
- Umatilla, 11
- Washington, 24
- Yamhill, 12
There have been 25,155 cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the pandemic began, with more than 498,000 negative tests in the state, according to OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Slowing down but that won't stop governor Brown from fringing on our rights schools closed until April.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.