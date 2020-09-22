PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported three additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The latest update brings the total number of deaths linked to the coronavirus in Oregon to 532.
The deaths reported Tuesday were a 73-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Sept.10 and died on Sept. 20, in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions; a 41-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 15 and died on Sept. 20. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions; a 64-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 20, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. She did not have underlying conditions.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday brings the statewide total to 31,313. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Benton, 6
- Clackamas, 31
- Clatsop, 2
- Columbia, 3
- Coos, 3
- Curry, 1
- Deschutes, 11
- Douglas, 10
- Hood River, 1
- Jackson, 12
- Jefferson, 1
- Josephine, 4
- Klamath, 2
- Lane, 32
- Lincoln, 1
- Linn, 10
- Malheur, 14
- Marion, 38
- Multnomah, 60
- Polk, 9
- Umatilla, 3
- Wasco, 25
- Washington, 42
- Yamhill, 6
There have been more than 607,000 negative tests for COVID-19 in Oregon during the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.