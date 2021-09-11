GASTON, Ore. (KPTV) – A man was arrested after interfering with firefighters while they battled a large barn fire near Gaston, according to Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.
Just before 4 a.m., Gaston Rural Fire District responded to a barn fire on Northwest Kiacut Road. Crews said they saw flames from about a mile away and upgraded the fire to a second-alarm fire. Due to the rural location and no fire hydrants available, water tenders were called out to shuttle 3,000 gallons of water from the closest fire hydrant and dumped into portable tanks.
We are waiting for more information from @WCSOOregon and @YamhillSheriff on a barn fire in Gaston and a person detained. @GastonFire called 3-alarms to get help to battle it and deputies took a person with a gun into custody. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/iT4c9snPt5— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) September 11, 2021
Firefighters arrived and began to attack the flames but stopped once they discovered live power lines were falling to the ground, leading them to call out for additional help.
A few minutes after the fire was upgraded, firefighters began evacuating residents while battling the fire. While firefighters were evacuating residents from a nearby home, one of the residents, later identified as Joshua K. Waters, began shooting a shotgun in the air. Crews took cover and requested assistance from law enforcement from Yamhill and Washington Counties.
Waters was arrested, and the shotgun was seized, according to Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with menacing, reckless endangering, unlawful use of a weapon and interfering with firefighting operations.
Investigators don’t believe he shot the shotgun at firefighters but said it resulted from an argument between the residents living at home.
After the initial call for help, the scene was determined safe about 20 minutes later, and firefighters continued to put out the fire.
FGF&R said the fire was fully under control an hour and a half after the first crew responded.
Despite the setbacks, firefighters saved a nearby home from catching on fire, according to FGF&R. One firefighter experienced heat exhaustion and was treated at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.