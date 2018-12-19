PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested three people and seized two firearms and two stolen vehicles after a manhunt in southeast Portland Wednesday.
Officers ended their search Wednesday night and say a fourth suspect fled the area.
According to police, the Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded just after 2:30 p.m. to assist East Precinct officers on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 10100 block of Southeast Liebe Street.
When officers arrived, they located a Land Rover that matched the vehicle description by the 911 caller. A responding officer tried to make contact with four men inside, but said they ran away after driving about a block away.
According to officers, one suspect was taken into custody in the 10500 block of Southeast Steele Street without incident shortly after running from the Land Rover. As officers continued to investigate, they learned the involved Land Rover was a reported stolen vehicle; officers searched the SUV and seized a handgun found inside.
Two area residents later called police to report seeing people matching the remaining suspects’ descriptions. One was seen running through the resident’s yard with a gun; the other was reportedly trying to enter the caller’s home, according to officers.
Members of the Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team later located the suspects. Officers also located another stolen vehicle in the 10200 block of Southeast Liebe Street.
One of the remaining suspects was located and arrested in the 5200 block of Southeast 105th Avenue and the other was arrested in the 5300 block of Southeast 104th Avenue.
Police say they seized a second firearm in a yard in the 5200 block of Southeast 104th Avenue. Officers say the firearm was reported as stolen and had a 30-round capacity magazine.
Police identified the adult suspects arrested Wednesday night as 20-year-old Jutorey D. Scott and 18-year-old Mr. R. Ford. Scott was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on a parole violation; Ford was lodged at the jail on charges of theft in the first degree, possession of a loaded firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The third suspect was arrested during the neighborhood search and is a juvenile. Police say he was lodged at the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Home.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
